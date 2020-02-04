Warm Again Tuesday. A Few Showers. Wetter Mid to Late Week.

A few passing light rain showers are possible Tuesday, otherwise a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cold front moving in from the north will cause temperatures to fall Wednesday form the 50s to the 40s, with some rounds of rain. A slow moving and more potent system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and some flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-3 inches, with some locally higher amounts. Mainly morning rain Friday, before some clearing.