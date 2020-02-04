Warm Again Tuesday. A Few Showers. Wetter Mid to Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Spring-like start to the week, and overall this week, temperatures stay above average for February. While a few showers are possible Tuesday, the mid to late week, a better opportunity of rounds of rain.
A few passing light rain showers are possible Tuesday, otherwise a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cold front moving in from the north will cause temperatures to fall Wednesday form the 50s to the 40s, with some rounds of rain. A slow moving and more potent system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and some flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-3 inches, with some locally higher amounts. Mainly morning rain Friday, before some clearing.
Currently, cool this weekend highs in the 40s to low 50s and a front approaching and moving across the region later Saturday into Sunday morning, could bring some rain and or snow showers.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few early showers, Highs low to mid 60s Lows around 50.
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain steady at times, Falling temps - 50s to 40s.
Thursday: Cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s
Friday: Early AM Rain, some clearing. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, late rain and or snow showers, Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy, Highs near 50. Lows low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.
