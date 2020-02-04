Unseasonably mild today, steady rain tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy and mild start to our work and school day. A slow moving cold front will bring a few showers Today. Southerly wind will deliver another day of above normal temperatures. Periods of steady rain is expected during the day Wednesday. By Thursday, a stronger area of low pressure will develop along the front and bring heavy rain to most of our region. Right now the potential for 2″-3″+ inches is possible by early Friday. Conditions will briefly improve Friday, however, another fast approaching system could bring additional showers later Saturday. The second half of the Weekend will feature sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Keep an eye to the sky !