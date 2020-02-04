Unseasonably mild today, steady rain tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy and mild start to our work and school day. A slow moving cold front will bring a few showers Today. Southerly wind will deliver another day of above normal temperatures. Periods of steady rain is expected during the day Wednesday. By Thursday, a stronger area of low pressure will develop along the front and bring heavy rain to most of our region. Right now the potential for 2″-3″+ inches is possible by early Friday. Conditions will briefly improve Friday, however, another fast approaching system could bring additional showers later Saturday. The second half of the Weekend will feature sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of steady rain, High: low 30s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with heavy rain and possible localized flooding, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Clearing skies and improving, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, with late showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.