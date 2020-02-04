Sheriff’s office investigating possible animal cruelty in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit organization is caring for several horses surrendered as part of an investigation in Orange County.
The sheriff's office announced Tuesday, February 4, that deputies had discovered four dead horses on a property on Saint Just Road in Unionville back on January 15.
Animal Control officers seized four other horses from that property, which the sheriff’s office describes as in “terrible condition.”
Authorities say the owner has voluntarily surrendered 10 horses, and they are now in the care of Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and it anticipates animal cruelty charges are pending.
02/04/2020 Release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office:
On January 15, 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into animal cruelty of several horses. Deputies responded to a property located in the 13,000 block of St. Just Road to do a welfare check on several horses that were reported to be in poor condition. Upon investigation, it was discovered that 4 of the horses were deceased on the property and 4 horses were in such terrible condition that they were immediately seized by Animal Control.
As the investigation continued, 10 horses were voluntarily removed from the property. The voluntarily surrendered horses have been placed in the care of the Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue. If you would like to donate to the care of these horses, please contact Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.
The investigation is continuing and it is anticipated that animal cruelty charges are pending.
No further information will be provided concerning this investigation.
