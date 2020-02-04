Sheriff’s office investigating possible animal cruelty in Orange Co.

On January 15, 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into animal cruelty of several horses. Deputies responded to a property located in the 13,000 block of St. Just Road to do a welfare check on several horses that were reported to be in poor condition. Upon investigation, it was discovered that 4 of the horses were deceased on the property and 4 horses were in such terrible condition that they were immediately seized by Animal Control.