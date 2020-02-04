Rescue squad responding to more calls as western Albemarle Co. grows

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency personnel are starting to feel the pressure as the western part of Albemarle County continues to grow.
The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad (WARS) experienced its busiest year in 2019: responders ran 1,985 calls, a nearly 20 percent increase from 2018.
In previous years the squad usually saw five to 10 percent growth in rescue calls.
“One of the things you have to keep in mind is, you know, where are we going? Obviously we want to project our growth. We looked at the first month of this year, and if that were map out, even though it's only been one month, we still will have another 10 percent growth, or 10 to 20 percent growth this year,” WARS Chief Kostas Alibertis said.
The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad has grown its volunteer base from about 70 to 120 people over the last few years to help meet growing demands in the area.
