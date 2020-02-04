Office of Human Rights manager moving to Piedmont Housing Alliance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The outgoing manager of the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights (COHR) says her changing jobs will not change her focus on helping the community.
Charlene Green has worked with COHR for a decade, building and maintaining relationships to address complaints of discrimination. She will soon become the deputy director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance.
Green says the change in position will give her the chance to expand the work she has done with the Human Rights Commission to now include housing equity.
“My changeover in my new role will allow me to be the community member that is now a part of the dialogue on race action items that are happening around history,” Green said.
Although her efforts for racial equity with the city will come to an end, her activism will not.
Green is set to leave the Office of Human Rights on February 21.
