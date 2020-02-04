New traffic patterns aims to improve bicycle safety in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two major intersections in downtown Charlottesville are now safer for people riding their bicycles.
Green bike boxes have been installed where West Main Street meets Jefferson Park Avenue, and the intersection of Ridge Street and McIntire Road. Charlottesville Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Amanda Poncy says these intersections can be especially dangerous for bicyclists.
“Every time I'm at the intersection, particularly over at West Main, I find that, you know, we're both stopped and they have to look over and sort of wave and indicate what direction are going. So I think this will be really helpful for people,” Poncy said.
The new traffic pattern allows bicycle riders to get in front of cars when there is a red traffic light. As a result, riders get a head start to turn while also making them more visible to drivers.
Poncy says while the bike boxes may help with safety for riders, everyone needs to remember and obey the rules of the road.
