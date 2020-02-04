Fatality reported in Morgantown Road fire in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a blaze that killed one person on Morgantown Road in Albemarle County. This all happened around 8 p.m. on Monday.
At least 10 fire and rescue vehicles were on scene and heavy smoke coming from the roof. A county official confirms one person is dead, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.
"When crews arrived on scene there were flames coming through the roof. At this point, fire and rescue have gotten the fire under control and there’s one confirmed fatality at this time. There’s no information at this time about the cause of the fire,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said
Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Around 7:55 pm, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire on the 3000 block of Morgantown Road. The fire was well-involved when units arrived on-scene. At this time, the fire is under control. There is one confirmed fatality. No information about the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim is available at this time.
Crews continue to work the scene. Please avoid the area at this time.
The cause of the fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.
