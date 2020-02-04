Falling Temps Wednesday. Rounds of Rain. Heavy Rain for Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Falling temperatures and rounds of rain highlight Wednesday and heavier rain arrives for the late week.
A cold front moving in from the north will cause temperatures to fall Wednesday from the 50s to the 40s and upper 30s by afternoon, with rounds of rain. A slow moving and more potent system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-4 inches, is looking likely. This amount of rain could certainly trigger some flash flooding and river flooding.The rain will end early Friday, with some clearing and breezy conditions.
Another storm system will approach later Saturday into early Sunday and bring some rain and or snow across the region, as it quickly pushes across the region.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Lows 50s and 40s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Falling temps - 40s to upper 30s.
Thursday: Rain likely - moderate to heavy at times. Flooding possible. Highs 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s
Friday: Early AM Rain, some clearing, breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, late rain and or snow showers, Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy, Highs near 50. Lows low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs upper 50s.
