Falling Temps Wednesday. Rounds of Rain. Heavy Rain for Late Week.

A cold front moving in from the north will cause temperatures to fall Wednesday from the 50s to the 40s and upper 30s by afternoon, with rounds of rain. A slow moving and more potent system will approach Thursday into Friday morning, bringing us our wettest period. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during this time and flooding will be possible. Rain outlooks of 2-4 inches, is looking likely. This amount of rain could certainly trigger some flash flooding and river flooding.The rain will end early Friday, with some clearing and breezy conditions.