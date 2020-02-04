Charlottesville getting to seating new Citizen Police Review Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to filling seats on the Citizen Police Review Board (CRB), which will oversee the city’s police department.
City Council interviewed seven candidates Monday, February 3, and plans to interview seven more next week before making a decision.
Once the city has a fully-staffed CRB, it can hire an executive director and figure out how or if they might change the bylaws.
Councilor Michael Payne says City Council is using several factors to determine a person's fit for the board.
Leaders are still determining next steps after a new report found racial disparity in the city's justice system.
"That report shows that we need a strong, independent Civilian Police Review Board that has teeth,” Payne said. “I think it's a report that shows we need to change how we function as a city across departments."
Charlottesville City Council hopes to announce the final list of eight people to serve on the Citizen Police Review Board by the end of February.
