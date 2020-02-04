Charlottesville City Council votes to support Afton Express, Dairy Central mural

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is supporting plans for a transit service to connect the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville.
Councilors unanimously voted on Monday in favor of contributing $17,437 over four fiscal years for the "Afton Express." The bus route would make four trips a day between Staunton and Charlottesville and cost $6 round trip.
The University of Virginia, Albemarle County, and Augusta County have all agreed to contribute funding.
Also, a proposed mural for the Dairy Central mixed-used complex right off Preston Avenue in Charlottesville is moving forward. City Council voted three-to-two to approve the artwork, which would face the 10th and Page neighborhoods.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Michael Payne voted against the mural. Critics of the mural, including Payne, say they prefer to see local artwork that matches the history and community of the neighborhood.
The site’s developer says it has not received any complaints about the mural design, which has been nearly two years in the making
