Carver Recreation Center to host 3 father/daughter dances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will be hosting three Father/Daughter Dances at Carver Recreation Center.
All of the dances are scheduled for the weekend of February 14.
Tickets must be purchased in advanced at www.webtrac.charlottesville.org or by phone at (434) 970-3053.
02/04/2020 Release from Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Dads, uncles, and grandpas take your little valentine out for a fun night of dancing at Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Father/Daughter Dance.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will host three (3) Father/Daughter Dances at Carver Recreation Center on the following dates/times:
- Friday, February 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a photo booth and light refreshments. Cost: $8 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and customers can purchase on-ine at www.webtrac.charlottesville.org or call (434) 970-3053.
Carver Recreation Center is located in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW, which is accessible via Main Street and Preston Avenue. For more information, please contact Carver Recreation Center at (434) 970-3053 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.