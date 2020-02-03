VSP investigating fatal Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Broadway man Saturday night.
02/03/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper N. Slate is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred February 1, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. on Route 259 (Mayland Road) at 2 tenths of a mile east of Route 946 (Zirkle Lane).
A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling east on Rte. 259 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, collided with a utility pole, and a fence.
The driver of the Mercury, Ronnie W. Wolfe, 61, of Broadway, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Wolfe was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.
The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
