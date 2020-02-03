Virginia women’s basketball tops ACC foe Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball team defeated Syracuse 57-41 at John Paul Jones Arena Sunday, February 2. The 'Hoos improve to 4-7 in conference and 9-13 overall.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby dropped 24 points and seven rebounds in the game against Syracuse, which is her 10th 20-point game of the season.
“I feel like we came out very energetic and maintained that throughout the whole game, that’s a huge improvement for us," says Willoughby. “I think we’ve had games that showed spurts of that, but now it’s a matter of being constant with that."
"We’ve shown that we can do it. Now the question is, ‘Is that going to be us on a daily basis?’ That’s yet to be answered. I have confidence that we can do it, but we just want to continue to grow and be the team we can be,” says Willoughby.
Freshman guard Shemera Williams had 11 points.
“It was a necessary win for us," says head coach Tina Thompson. “I’m really excited for our kids. We needed to get this win today.”
“We played from start to finish. We are doing a much better job of stringing quarters together. They are an offensive team. They hunt three point shots in transition. They are very aggressive offensively, so the fact we were able to take away their transition points was big for us,” says Thompson.
Syracuse’s Emily Engstler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. UVA limited Syracuse to 26.3 percent shooting.
The Cavaliers next game is at John Paul Jones Arena Thursday, February 6.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.