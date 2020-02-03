Small earthquake shakes Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An earthquake struck in Louisa County early Monday morning, and could be felt as far north at Fredericksburg.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 2.7 earthquake struck around 5 a.m. Monday, February 3, with the epicenter near Roundabout Road in Louisa County.
There is no word on any damage.
People also report they felt the earthquake in parts of Culpeper and Charlottesville.
Louisa County was the epicenter of a 5.8 earthquake in 2011, which caused millions of dollars in damage.
