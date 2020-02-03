Feeling like spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school week is getting off to an unseasonably warm start. A mix of clouds and sunshine along with a southwest flow, will allow temperatures to soar. Clouds will build Tonight, keeping overnight lows mild. A few early showers are possible Tuesday, but a more potent system will bring a better chance for heavy rain later this week. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to expect moderate to heavy rain. The potential is there for between two and three inches of rain throughout our area. we turn cooler later this week, and that could result in a few snow showers Friday and Saturday. Enjoy !