Feeling like spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school week is getting off to an unseasonably warm start. A mix of clouds and sunshine along with a southwest flow, will allow temperatures to soar. Clouds will build Tonight, keeping overnight lows mild. A few early showers are possible Tuesday, but a more potent system will bring a better chance for heavy rain later this week. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to expect moderate to heavy rain. The potential is there for between two and three inches of rain throughout our area. we turn cooler later this week, and that could result in a few snow showers Friday and Saturday. Enjoy !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine...High: around 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and pleasant, Low: around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few early showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain steady at times, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with heavy rain, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Friday: Parly sunny, with rain and snow showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, with rain and snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunnyand breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
