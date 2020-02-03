Charlottesville to vote on possible mural for Dairy Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Charlottesville's 10th and Page neighborhood are pretty upset over a proposed piece of art they'd have to see every day.
Charlottesville City Council is expected to vote Monday, February 3, on a mural and signage for Dairy Central.
Councilor Michael Payne says folks have voiced complaints about a mural for the new mixed-use complex near Grady Avenue. Payne agrees with those who want the art to be done by someone who is at least a local.
“It's a neighborhood that's obviously facing a lot of gentrification pressures, and with new developments coming in we'd just like to see murals and art that reflects local artists in the community and the neighborhood itself,” Payne said.
City Council is also set to vote Monday night on a number of other smaller signs for the property.
