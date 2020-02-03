Car crashes into Charlottesville church

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A church in Charlottesville is in need of repairs after a car crashed into the sanctuary Monday morning.
The accident left a gaping hole in the wall at Sojourners United Church of Christ on Elliott Avenue.
Church staff members say they arrived early Monday, February 3, and found the car lodged in the side of the building.
No one was inside the church at the time of the crash.
A contractor estimates the damage between $8,000 and $10,000.
NBC29 has reached out to the Charlottesville Police Department for additional details about the crash.
