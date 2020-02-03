Alumn hoping to raise $20K to award scholarships for OCHS students

ORANGE COUNT, Va. (WVIR) - As students in Orange County continue to explore alternatives to a college education, one 79-year-old graduate is determined to help.
“I'm a 1958 graduate,” Bill Hager said. “This is where I learned if you get knocked down you get back up and go at it again.”
Hager often visits Orange County High School, doing his part to help where he can.
“I've had people help me in the past, and it's just a nature I have of giving back trying to help others,” he said.
The accomplished businessman has helped raise roughly $100,000 for the high school, but is now hoping to get donations for academic scholarships.
“I have the talent of asking people to give money and they give,” Hager said. “In doing some research about scholarships, I found out that there's a great need for those entering the technical and vocational fields of education.”
School administrators say 10 percent of graduates go to vocational school, while 15 percent go directly into the workforce. They'd like to reverse those numbers.
“What I like about it, it provides more equity for our students, gives them ability to know that they don't have to go to college to be successful,” Orange County High School Principal Wendell Green said.
Hager wants to raise $20,000 in scholarship money for 2020 graduates.
“If we could get 5,000 of those people – alumni - to give $20 a year, that would be $100,000. That could be used for scholarships,” he said.
“This is going to provide them with additional opportunities once they leave high school to be able to get a certification and be able to get a good paying job,” the principal said.
Hager and school counselors will decide at the end of April how many students are awarded scholarships. He also plans on increasing the fundraising efforts in years to come.
Click here to donate to OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation, Inc.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.