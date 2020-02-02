Virginia Tech men’s basketball falls to No. 5 FSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball falls 74-63 to fifth ranked Florida State at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, February 1.
Tyrece Radford scored 18 points for the Hokies. Radford scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and is averaging 22 points per game over the past two games.
This loss is the third straight for the Hokies. Virginia Tech falls to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in ACC play.
Florida State is one game out of first place in the ACC standings.
The Hokies next game is Tuesday, February 4 against Georgia Tech.
