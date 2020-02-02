St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosts fifth annual Hackathon event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Students from across Central Virginia met at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School this weekend to learn more about changing the world through technology. The fifth annual SPARK! Hackathon gave students a chance to learn from mentors and experience hands-on workshops diving into all things technology.
“We’ve given more and more responsibility to the students so the first year was really my colleague, Zach Minster, and I organized it,” St. Anne’s Belfield Teacher Kim Wilkens says.
Students from 12 different schools came together to solve real-world problems. The event culminated with a demo party where students showed off their creations.
