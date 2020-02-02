Near record warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overnight low temperatures will be where we should be for afternoon highs. It’ll be more like April as we start the new work and school week. If Charlottesville reaches 70 degrees Monday afternoon, that would tie the record for the date. Some high level clouds may prevent the temperatures from getting that warm. It’ll be close.
Several weather disturbances move our way Tuesday through Thursday. A soaking rainfall is expected. Overall 1 to 3 inches of rain projected at this time. If we get 3 or more inches of rain, local flooding would be possible.
Temperatures will fluctuate to cooler levels mid and late week. They will still be milder than average for the first week of February.
Sunday night: Clear and not as chilly. Temperatures in the 50s this evening with a southwest breeze. Lows in the 40s by dawn.
Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and warm. High mid to upper 60s. 70 degrees of we get extra sunshine. Southwest breeze.
Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows cool in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 50.
Friday: Morning rain shower. Highs lower 50s and turning cooler later in the day and night. Lows lower 30s.
Clouds and sun this weekend. Mainly dry at this time. We’ll have to monitor another low pressure area in case it brings more rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.
