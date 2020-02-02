Milder and dry start to week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More sunshine arrives on this Sunday, along with milder afternoon temperatures. No weather issues if you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party.
The warmest day of the next week will be Monday. If we’re able to get a lot of sunshine, many areas over central Virginia will reach 70 degrees. It does look like there will be some clouds. That would keep temperatures in the 60s Monday afternoon. Still not bad to early February.
Our weather will turn active mid and late week. Several low pressure areas will move our way ahead of a cold front. Forecast models are showing a significant amount of rain from the Wednesday to Friday time frame.
It’ll turn cooler late week. However, not cold. No sign of winter in the extended outlook.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, milder and dry this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Southwest breeze at 5 to 20 mph.
Sunday night: Clear sky and not as cold. Lows in the 40s. West breeze.
Monday: Hazy sun. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Spotty shower chance. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s at this time. Lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs near 50. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Morning rain showers. Highs near 50 and it may turn cooler through the afternoon. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Mainly dry right now. High 45 to 50 degrees.
