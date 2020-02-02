JMU men’s basketball breaks seven game losing skid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated CAA foe UNCW 83-66 at the Convocation Center on Saturday, February 1.
The Dukes snapped a seven game losing skid and improve to 2-9 in conference play and 9-13 overall.
James Madison forced 21 turnovers and four JMU players scored in double figures. Junior forward Matt Lewis led the way for the Dukes racking up 21 points.
Junior forward Dwight Wilson notched his ninth double-double of the year with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Freshman Julien Wooden added 11 points and matched his career high with six boards.
Junior guard Darius Banks hit the 1,000th of his career becoming the 33rd player in JMU history to clear that mark. Banks had 13 points in the game against UNCW.
The Dukes next game is against Drexel at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.
