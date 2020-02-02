Charlottesville retirement homes detail flu prevention efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu season is dreaded by many, but seniors are at an increased risk for complications and potentially death as a result of the disease. Retirement communities go to great lengths to keep their residents, and employees, healthy.
Retirement communities around Charlottesville say that they follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Their major focus is on flu prevention, starting with encouraging residents and workers to get the flu vaccine.
“Getting the flu shot is a very important way to prevent getting the flu," UVA Geriatrician Dr. Laurie Archbald said. "It is very good at preventing people getting complications from the flu, so from getting pneumonia, needing to go to the hospital, or even getting sick and dying from the flu.”
“I’m happy to say that here at Martha Jefferson House we have 100% of these patients with (the flu vaccine.) So all of our residents have been immunized,” Martha Jefferson House Director of Nursing Dianne Wakatsuki said.
Because retirement homes see residents living in close proximity, health is constantly monitored. The communities also encourage seniors to avoid crowded areas, like malls and grocery stores. If they do visit those places, they encourage taking precautions to avoid contact with infected people, and hygiene efforts like both using hand sanitizer and washing hands.
If a senior does get sick at a community like Martha Jefferson House, the staff springs into action. When they start showing symptoms, nurses test them for the flu. If they do test positive, they are temporarily quarantined to prevent the spread of the sickness and recuperate.
The CDC says Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of flu activity. It says more than ten thousand people have died of the disease already in the 2019-2020 flu season.
