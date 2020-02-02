Charlottesville church serves soup to fundraise on Super Bowl Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville church spent part of Super Bowl Sunday serving soup for a good cause. Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church held a Soup R Bowl fundraiser for Rachel’s Haven, apartment units designed to help adults with disabilities. “We hope to have 15 apartment units. Four to six of which are set aside for people with developmental disabilities, all of which we hope will be affordable housing,” Hinton Avenue Methodist Reverend Robert Lewis says.