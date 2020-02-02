Charlottesville church serves soup to fundraise on Super Bowl Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville church spent part of Super Bowl Sunday serving soup for a good cause. Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church held a Soup R Bowl fundraiser for Rachel’s Haven, apartment units designed to help adults with disabilities. “We hope to have 15 apartment units. Four to six of which are set aside for people with developmental disabilities, all of which we hope will be affordable housing,” Hinton Avenue Methodist Reverend Robert Lewis says.
Many parishioners are concerned about the lack of housing for adults with disabilities. “So Rachel’s Haven is a wonderful opportunity for these people to find supportive community that they can transition to when their parents can no longer provide that care for them,” Parishioner Fred Schneider says.
Dozens of churches across the area are also chipping in."70 some churches are taking Rachel's Haven on as a project that they want to support," Schneider says.
The event raised $700 and the church is also holding a series of monthly craft classes as well as other fundraisers throughout the year. The pastor says the apartment units could be available as early as next year.
