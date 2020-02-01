Wildrock and Albemarle County Schools are partnering to get kids in nature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An outdoor play space and Albemarle County Schools are partnering to help kids power down their technology to play by the trees. Wildrock received a grant from United Way to bring nature to students. “By inspiring them at Wildrock we’re going to have them go back and have new activities in the Jack Jouett Trail to help kids develop a strong relationship with nature,” Wildrock Executive Director Carolyn Schuyler says.
As part of the grant, Wildrock took interest in one Albemarle County School. “Wildrock reached out to us at Jack Jouett Middle School to pilot a program that was targeted in engaging our 6th through 8th graders in the trails that we have behind our school,” Jack Jouett teacher Augusta Enns says. The work students are doing may help students across the county connect with the great outdoors and may also influence curriculum in classes.
Students say they would welcome the change. "Spending like 12 hours in a room and going outside for 5 minutes like I come back in and it's a completely different mentality," Jack Jouett Student Benyamin Boyadjian says.
"I'm excited to just get to spend time outside in nature because that's not something I get to do a lot," another Jack Jouett Student Bella Kellum says.
Wildrock says getting outside has both social and emotional benefits.
