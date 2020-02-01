Wildrock and Albemarle County Schools are partnering to get kids in nature

As part of the grant, Wildrock took interest in one Albemarle County School. “Wildrock reached out to us at Jack Jouett Middle School to pilot a program that was targeted in engaging our 6th through 8th graders in the trails that we have behind our school,” Jack Jouett teacher Augusta Enns says. The work students are doing may help students across the county connect with the great outdoors and may also influence curriculum in classes.