Virginia men’s tennis beat Boston College 6-1 for first ACC victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team beat Boston College 6-1 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers won the doubles point, and earned victories in five of the six singles matches.
Sophomore William Wooodall started the scoring with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
Carl Soderlund earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, and ryan Goetz clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
UVA (4-2, 1-1 ACC) is back in action at home against Central Florida on Sunday at noon.
