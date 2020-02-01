Virginia men’s tennis beat Boston College 6-1 for first ACC victory

The UVA men’s tennis team picked up its first ACC victory of the season with a 6-1 win against Boston College on Friday.

UVA sophomore Will Woodall celebrates his victory (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 1, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 12:07 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team beat Boston College 6-1 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point, and earned victories in five of the six singles matches.

Sophomore William Wooodall started the scoring with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.

Carl Soderlund earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, and ryan Goetz clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.

UVA (4-2, 1-1 ACC) is back in action at home against Central Florida on Sunday at noon.

