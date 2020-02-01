UVA Wrestling falls 20-16 against No. 7 Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior Jack Mueller recorded his 4th pin of the season, but the Virginia wrestling team was unable to pull off the upset, as the Cavaliers fell 20-16 against No. 7 Virginia Tech on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.
JPJ was the site of an NCAA wrestling event for the first time since hosting the ACC Championships in 2015, and close to 1,800 fans showed up to cheer on the teams.
Mueller started the scoring for the 'Hoos at 125 pounds, as the second-ranked wrestler in the nation pinned 13th ranked Joey Prata in the second period.
Louie Hayes won at 133 pounds to give UVA a 9-0 lead, but the Hokies answered with six consecutive victories, and they took a 20-9 lead.
Jay Aiello earned a Major Decision for Virginia at 197 pounds, and sophomore Quinn Miller upset #18 John Borst in the heavyweight division, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
The Cavaliers will return to action next weekend at No. 10 Pitt.
