Spring-like weather ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance that gave us a few rain showers this afternoon and early evening will exit to the east tonight. The sky will trend partly cloudy. It won’t be as cold as last night and there won’t be any fog.
More sunshine arrives Sunday, along with milder afternoon temperatures. No weather issues if you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party.
The warmest day of the next week will be Monday. If we’re able to get a lot of sunshine, many areas over central Virginia will reach 70 degrees. It does look like there will be some clouds. That would keep temperatures in the 60s Monday afternoon. Still not bad to early February.
Our weather will turn active mid and late week. Several low pressure areas will head our way ahead of a cold front. Forecast models are showing a significant amount of rain from the Wednesday to weekend time frame.
It’ll turn cooler late week. However, not cold. No sign of winter in the extended outlook.
Saturday night: Drying trend after early evening rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s by dawn. Light west breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder and dry in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Cloudy with highs in the 50s at this time. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Morning rain showers. Highs near 50 and it may turn cooler through the afternoon. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. More rain is possible Saturday night into next Sunday. Highs lower 50s.
