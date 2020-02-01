Natural Pet Essentials donates 6,000 pounds of food to area animal shelters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County pet store is helping feed foster animals in the community. Natural Pet Essentials loaded up a truck with six thousand pounds of food to go to animal shelters on Friday night.
Every year, the store hosts a pet food drive and the food went to Ring Dog Rescue around the state and Caring for Creatures in Palmyra. All the food was donated by customers and community members from Thanksgiving.
"We do this food drive every single year to help them feed the foster animals and animals they have at their rescue so hopefully that they can cut costs on food, but then they'll have more money to spend toward their medical needs and whatever else,” Kim Matsko, owner of Natural Pet Essentials, said.
Both shelters typically go through about a thousand pounds of food a month, so animals will be able to eat for at least three months. This is the seventh food drive and Natural Pet Essentials is always looking for donations.
