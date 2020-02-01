Harold Wright of NBC29 retires

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Harold Wright is stepping away as general manager of NBC29 and stepping into retirement. It means the end of an era.
WVIR's signal went live on March 11, 1973. For the first few years, Harold did it all - managing the day's affairs and selling advertising after signing the station on every morning.
Anyone who's worked for Harold over the last 47 years knows how important a role he's played at the station and in the broadcast industry.
NBC29 will do its best to keep the bar high and continue his legacy.
