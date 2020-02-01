Greene County Restaurant holds benefit to support #OakleeStrong

On Saturday, The Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue hosted an event to support Oaklee Gentry, a baby girl currently getting treatment for a brain tumor. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, they collected donations and held a raffle. Ten percent of their sales for the day also went towards the family’s medical expenses. “To just help anyway we can. You know, Greene County is a wonderful community to live in,” Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue Supervisor Mary Mullins says.