Friday’s high school basketball scores and highlights

Friday’s high school basketball scores and highlights
Albemarle boys basketball defeats Charlottesville 65-57.
By Aileen Hnatiuk | January 31, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:08 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 29

Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 57

Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 61

Buckingham County 56, Randolph-Henry 47

Dan River 55, Nelson County 46

Madison County 42, Clarke County 39

Riverheads 78, Wilson Memorial 56

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 61

Stuarts Draft 74, Buffalo Gap 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fluvanna 50, Orange County 15

Albemarle 41, Charlottesville 37

Western Albemarle 43, Monticello 37

Buckingham County 30, Randolph-Henry 16

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Collegiate-Richmond 30

Fort Defiance 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 36

Dan River 56, Nelson County 46

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.