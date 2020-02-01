Friday’s high school basketball scores and highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 29
Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 57
Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 61
Buckingham County 56, Randolph-Henry 47
Dan River 55, Nelson County 46
Madison County 42, Clarke County 39
Riverheads 78, Wilson Memorial 56
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 61
Stuarts Draft 74, Buffalo Gap 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fluvanna 50, Orange County 15
Albemarle 41, Charlottesville 37
Western Albemarle 43, Monticello 37
Buckingham County 30, Randolph-Henry 16
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Collegiate-Richmond 30
Fort Defiance 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 36
Dan River 56, Nelson County 46
