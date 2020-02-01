Free Christmas Tree mulch is now available at Darden Towe Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville City and Albemarle County are partnering to bring one last Christmas gift to people in the area. Starting Saturday, people can pick up Christmas tree mulch at Darden Towe Park. The program has been going on for decades.
“Back in 1988 Matt Smith, our Park Superintendent, started this program because they noticed a bunch of Christmas trees kind of on the side of the road , all scattered around the park, so they thought why not partner with the city and come up with this Christmas tree program,” Albemarle County Recreation Program Supervisor Joe Clark says.
The mulch will be distributed while supplies last.
