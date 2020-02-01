Fog lifts to a new shower chance Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog and freezing fog to start this first weekend of February. Watch for icy areas. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s and reach the 40s this afternoon. A weak weather disturbance will arrive from the west this afternoon with a rain shower.
We will have a drying trend tonight. Better weather Sunday with more sunshine. Spring-like on Monday with a southwest breeze.
The weather turns active mid and late week with rain showers and even a thunderstorm possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower this afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.
Saturday night: Evening shower will exit. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the chilly 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder and dry in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday night: Clear and not as chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Hazy sun. The more sun we get, the warmer it will be. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers later in the day and night. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Showers and even a thunderstorm possible into Thursday night at this time. Highs mid 50s. Lows 40s.
Friday: Rain shower chance, mainly in the morning. Highs near 50.
