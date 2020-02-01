Dr. Randolph Canterbury receives Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center presented its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award on Friday. It is given to a UVA Health student, faculty or staff member who embodies the values and teachings of Dr. King.
The hospital honored Dr. Randolph Canterbury for his work in helping diversify the school of medicine over the last twenty years.
"The quality of medical education really depends upon the diversity of the learners as well as the faculty. People bring different perspectives when they've had different life experiences,” Dr. Canterbury said.
The award presentation was part of a two-day conference on the impact of racial and ethnic discrimination in driving public health disparities.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.