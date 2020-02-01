A conversation on “The Silence of the Lambs” with Dr. Roger Depue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Silence of the Lambs came out almost 29-years-ago and The Colonnade Club and UVA’s Institute for Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy partnered on Friday to discuss the cult classic.
Dozens gathered at Newcomb Theater on grounds to view a screening of the 1991 psychological horror film. Following the screening, there was a discussion held with former Master FBI Profiler Dr. Roger Depue who was consulted with for the production of The Silence of the Lambs.
"We would talk about cases where there really were cannibals. There really were people who did atrocious, horrible things to people. In our research, we were going into the prisons talking with these criminals who actually did these things. We had a 55-page research instrument completed, so we had really good info about these criminals,” Depue said.
Depue is a 21-year FBI veteran, in which he pioneered and served as unit-chief for the Behavioral Science Unit at the FBI Academy.
