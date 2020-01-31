VSP investigating crash that killed 2 in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash along Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) that killed two people in Madison County Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a southbound 2002 Dodge Durango crossed over into the northbound side and struck a 2011 Chevy Malibu around 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30.
The drivers of both vehicles - 56-year-old Kenneth W. Edmondson and 50-year-old Rodney M. Coates – died at the scene. Police say neither victim was wearing a seat belt.
The incident remains under investigation, though a medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.
01/31/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Yowell is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Madison County. The crash occurred January 30, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. Route 231 (N. Blue Ridge Turnpike) at Route 651 (Aylor Road).
A 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling south on Rt. 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu.
The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth W. Edmondson, 56, of Kenbridge, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Edmondson was not wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Chevy, Rodney M. Coates, 50, of Banco, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and Rescue, and VDOT.
