VACAPAF members read to Albemarle Co. students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Business professionals took time out of their busy schedules to read to students at Greenbrier Elementary School in Albemarle County Friday morning.
Members of the Virginia Association of Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity took turns reading children’s books to students Friday, January 31.
“We are hopeful that the gentlemen and ladies that came in today would serve as an inspiration for all of our children, not only to engage them in conversation but to share a good book with them," Greenbrier Elementary School Principal Pat Cuomo said.
The fraternity is holding its annual convention at the DoubleTree hotel in Albemarle County this week. The theme for this year’s convention is Raising Our Children with Equity versus Equality." The convention runs through Saturday, February 1.
