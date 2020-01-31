UVa Women’s Basketball falls 78-68 at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 78-68 on the road at North Carolina on Thursday.
UVa fell behind by as many as 28 points early in the 2nd half.
The 'Hoos used a 12-0 run in the 3rd quarter to make up ground, but they were unable to come all the way back.
Dominique Toussaint scored a team-high 16 points, while Jocelyn Willoughby had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Virginia has lost thirteen consecutive games in Chapel Hill.
UVa (8-13, 3-7 ACC) will be back in action at home against Syracuse on Sunday.
