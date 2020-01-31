UVa Women’s Basketball falls 78-68 at North Carolina

The Virginia women’s basketball team fell behind by as many as 28 points, and the Cavaliers lost 78-68 on the road at North Carolina on Thursday.

UVa senior Jocelyn willoughby (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | January 30, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:51 PM

UVa fell behind by as many as 28 points early in the 2nd half.

The 'Hoos used a 12-0 run in the 3rd quarter to make up ground, but they were unable to come all the way back.

Dominique Toussaint scored a team-high 16 points, while Jocelyn Willoughby had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia has lost thirteen consecutive games in Chapel Hill.

UVa (8-13, 3-7 ACC) will be back in action at home against Syracuse on Sunday.

