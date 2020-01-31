Rent on the rise in Charlottesville; median 2BR rent up 2.2% in the past year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study finds rent in Charlottesville has continued to rise over the past year and there are several reasons why. Apartment List says the city saw a just over 2% increase in rent prices in the past year.
According to one Charlottesville realtor, there are three reasons driving the prices up. There are several people coming to the area for work. Some of those people may want to buy a home, but can’t.
"There are not enough houses in the lower price ranges available and so they go out and they try to find it and they can't get it,” CEO of Roy Wheeler Realty Michael Guthrie said.
Guthrie says that leads to a lot of people renting, instead of buying, which is driving up demand for rental properties. He also says many people think they need more money for a down payment on a home than what is actually required. That leads people to rent, which is leading to higher rents.
