CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some brief sunshine was seen this morning. Now, clouds are moving back in ahead of incoming rain. This rain will come up from the south and be in the area by this evening. Mainly areas east of the Blue Ridge will see this, with the heaviest rain falling SE of the region.
We should see a break from the rain late tonight and into Saturday as this system moves up and off the coast. Another disturbance could produce a few more showers Saturday evening. Saturday will not be a wash out. Around a tenth of an inch of rain is expected from both systems.
Dry Sunday, followed by a major warm up going into next work week. Temperatures will near 70 degrees on Monday and at least be in the 60s through Wednesday. Rain chances will increase again during the second half of the week.
Today: Cloudy skies. Rain arrives this evening. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: A break in the rain. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few PM showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Much warmer. Sunny. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday: A better rain chance. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.