New trial date set for man charged in connection with 2004 murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of two men charged in connection with a murder from 2004 will have to wait until the summer for a jury to hear his case.
Kevin Michael Moore appeared with his attorneys in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, January 31. The Scottsville man is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and use of a firearm during a felony.
Investigators believe Moore and his father, Richard Glen Spradlin, killed 46-year-old Jesse Morgan Hicks.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office had stated Hicks left his Antioch home for work on the morning of September 1, 2004, but never returned. Investigators found Hicks’ Ford F-150 truck in Nelson County four days later.
Hicks’ remains were discovered in the Keene area of Albemarle County on May 7, 2014.
Albemarle County police arrested Moore and Spradlin on October 11, 2018.
The court had previously scheduled Moore’s trials to be held in July and December 2019, but delayed them both. His five-day trial is now set to get underway July 6.
