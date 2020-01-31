Major league warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will increase Today ahead our next system. Although much of the day will be dry, showers will develop later this afternoon. Southerly wind should take temperatures into normal levels. Rain will continue Tonight, but not a wash out. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers during the day. That warming trend will continue throughout the Weekend into next week. The next chance of rain is expected by Wednesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Cloudy skies with a few showers later, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Showers and areas of fog, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer, High: 70...lows mid 40s
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness , High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
