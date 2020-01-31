Major league warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will increase Today ahead our next system. Although much of the day will be dry, showers will develop later this afternoon. Southerly wind should take temperatures into normal levels. Rain will continue Tonight, but not a wash out. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers during the day. That warming trend will continue throughout the Weekend into next week. The next chance of rain is expected by Wednesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !