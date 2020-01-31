Life-long Chiefs fan Austin Katstra ready for Super Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Albemarle High School basketball star Austin Katstra is a junior forward with the UVa men’s basketball team.
He’s seen action in one game so far this season, and grabbed five rebounds in three-minutes against JMU.
But after one recent contest, Katstra was out of uniform.
“I’ve been a Kansas City Chiefs fan my whole life,” says Katstra, while wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey.
"My dad, and his whole family is from Kansas City, so I’ve just grown up rooting for them, so I’m really excited they’re in the Super Bowl. First time in my lifetime, and the past 50 years, so I got to wear it with pride.”
What is it about the Chiefs that makes them so good?
“Patrick Mahomes," says Katstra. "He’s the best player in the NFL right now, and it’s not close. The Chiefs are going to win. It’s as easy as that.”
Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969, when the Chiefs beat the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.
Patrick Mahomes played college football for Texas Tech, and he was in attendance when Katstra and the Cavaliers beat the Red Raiders’ basketball team 85-77 in overtime to win the 2019 National Championship.
