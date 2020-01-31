Habitat for Humanity in need of more volunteers in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity says it needs more volunteers to help with projects in Greene County.
The organization says it recently lost two critical members of its steering committee, leaving the brunt of the work to just a couple of volunteers.
Greene County of Habitat for Humanity currently has a management team of four, but it would like to increase that by at least two more people. It also needs volunteers to help off the job site with things such as bookkeeping, and working with families on finances and budgeting. Additionally, the call is out to realtors to help the chapter find foreclosed properties.
“In Greene County, there’s a lot of need for low-income support in addition to building homes that we sell to the families,” Bruce Segar said.
Volunteers say the amount of time they give to the organization is flexible: It could be one Saturday a month, or a few hours each week.
Click here to learn more about volunteering.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.