Fluvanna County High School hosts first-ever Medford Basketball night game

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s special needs basketball team made some serious dunks on the court on Thursday night. This was the first-ever night game for the team and it had quite the turnout.
On Thursday, the Fluvanna County Flucos took on the Orange County Hornets.
Normally, the team plays during the day, but this year staff decided to let the team play at night. This allows for special needs students to feel equal to their peers and have more support from the community.
All that loud cheering is something some of these players have never heard before.
"Just being able to have this night game has been huge for them, they've been talking about it for weeks,” Coach Nick Ward said.
Of course, the excitement comes from stepping on the court, but more support is the real game-changer.
"The day game the student population will come out with their teachers, where night game it allows more of the community to come out, the parents to come out that are working during the day and can't get over to the game,” Ward said.
For some, basketball teaches the basic fundamentals, but others say it improves other qualities.
"Yeah you can pass the ball to your friends and your teammates,” Lizzie Williams, a player, said.
Every shot may not score points, but -
"It teaches them to persevere, just to work hard you know, never giving up, they miss shots, but they continue to go at it,” Ward said. "The really cool thing is when they do miss a shot, they may be playing the other team, they'll rebound it and hand it back to the other team."
Although these players may not have skills like Kobe Bryant or Lebron James, it's all in good spirits.
"A lot of these students do have disabilities. That’s what the league is for, but we tell them, just go play, go have fun,” Ward said.
The Flucos won the game with a score of 81 to 62. Coach Ward says there will be more night games played in the future.
