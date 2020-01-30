February Ahead - Few Showers Saturday, Brighter, Breezy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light rain tapering off early tonight, but remaining cloudy with areas of fog developing.
A storm system along the Gulf will push across the Southeast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast by Saturday morning, brushing our area with some rain. Light showers taper tonight, with some fog developing, lows near or just above freezing. While mostly cloudy skies will linger Saturday, there will be many dry hours. Later in the afternoon and early evening some more showers will move through, as a a weak disturbance swings across the region.
Brighter skies and breezy conditions return Sunday, with highs in the low 50s. A big Spring-like warm up early next week, as a ridge in the jet stream builds over the East. High temperatures topping out in the 60s. By the middle and end of next week, rain chances increase and turning cooler by next Friday.
Tonight: Showers taper, cloudy, areas of fog. Lows in the lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few PM showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Much warmer. Sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Still warm. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Highs lower 60s.
Thursday: Rain likely, turning cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds, few showers. Highs low 50s.
