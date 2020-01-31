Cloudy Friday and Some Showers to Start Saturday

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. While dry during the day, late Friday night into early Saturday morning, some rain is expected. A storm system will develop along the Gulf and push across the Southeast coast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday, brushing our area with some rain. At this time, rain amounts generally a quarter inch or less. The higher elevations could see a little wintry mix, before ending. Outside of a stray afternoon shower, drier the rest of Saturday with highs near 50. Brighter skies and breezy conditions return Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.