Cloudy Friday and Some Showers to Start Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Across the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, where light snow fell Thursday, watch for some icy spots overnight. Clouds will linger with lows in the 20s for many locations.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. While dry during the day, late Friday night into early Saturday morning, some rain is expected. A storm system will develop along the Gulf and push across the Southeast coast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday, brushing our area with some rain. At this time, rain amounts generally a quarter inch or less. The higher elevations could see a little wintry mix, before ending. Outside of a stray afternoon shower, drier the rest of Saturday with highs near 50. Brighter skies and breezy conditions return Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.
A big Spring-like warm up early next week, as a ridge in the jet stream builds over the East. High temperatures topping out in the 60s. By the middle and end of next week, rain chances increase and turning more seasonable by next Friday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday night: Cloudy, rain late. Lows mid 30s.
Saturday: Early morning rain. Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Still warm. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Highs near 60.
Thursday: Rain likely, turning cooler. Highs upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.