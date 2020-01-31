Charlottesville’s CitySpace hosts hiring event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For dozens of job hunters in Charlottesville, the search might be over.
The city’s Downtown Job Center held a hiring event at CitySpace Friday, January 31. The event hoped to fill 100 jobs between three employers - Aramark, Advanced Auto Parts, and Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company.
The Downtown Job Center says these positions have both a good starting wage and a chance for upward mobility.
"We've been working with these employers, and they're all in a good starting range,” Hollie Lee with Charlottesville said.
The Downtown Job Center says it’s holding multiple events for Aramark, which is opening several new restaurants at Fifth Street Station.
